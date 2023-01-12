Foxboro Jaycees have announced the winners of their annual Holiday Light Competition.
There were eight award winners in the competition. Winners are as follows:
The winner of the“Bing Crosby” Award for a traditional, classic look was the Slattery / Contrino families at 13 Baker St.
The winner of the “Martha Stewart” award for elegant and tasteful lighting was the Dantona family at 14 Kendall Drive.
The winner of the “Over the Rainbow” Award for having a colorful display was the Donaway family at 355 South St.
The “Toy Land” award for animatronics and air-inflated decor went to the Geaudreau family on 100 Beach St.
“The WOW Factor” award for Most Creative or original decor went to the Charbonneau family at 223 East St., which included a zip line Santa in the design.
The “Miracle on 34th Street” Award for a business went to Grace Chapel, 115 Mechanic St.
The “Clark Griswold” Award / “Friend of the Electric Company” award went to the Patterson family at 189 Mechanic St.
The People’s Choice award went to the Silva family at 6 McNamara Way.