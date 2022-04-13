The wallet-crunching combination of high-octane muscle cars and $4 a gallon gasoline might have some car enthusiasts thinking twice about showcasing vintage vehicles this summer.
But Foxboro Jaycees are betting that area auto aficionados and their followers will jump at the chance to participate in a first-time event that will transform Foxboro’s picturesque town center into a festive car show.
The July 10 event, which was endorsed Tuesday night by selectmen, is the latest community project undertaken by Foxboro Jaycees, according to organizer Amy LaBrache.
“Basically, it’s going to be a family-friendly event,” LaBrache told board members, adding that participating vintage car owners will display their vehicles at several locations throughout the town center.
Although details have yet to be finalized, Jaycees have requested use of the town hall parking lot, the public lot between Central, Cocasset and Wall streets and the private lots at Foxboro Federal Savings and the Rally Point Inn & Pub on Mechanic Street.
In addition, Central Street will be closed to through-traffic from Wall Street to the Common for the duration of the event, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said.
“There’s been a lot of excitement about this event,” Gibson added. “It’s a new one and hopefully one that will be here to stay.”
All told, LaBrache said, organizers believe they can accommodate up to 120 vehicles in the various lots without crowding.
“We’re hoping [vintage car owners] will pre-register,” she said, adding that all participating vehicles will be parked by noon with judging between noon and 2 p.m. “We will only allow enough cars that we have spaces for.”
LaBrache said Jaycees plan to promote the event by circulating flyers during the seasonal vintage car gatherings held every second Thursday evening outside Bass Pro Shop at Patriot Place, which are sponsored by the Mass Cruisers Auto Club.
In addition to formal judging, onlookers will be able to weigh in by voting on a “peoples’ choice award,” LaBrache said.
Because organizers will not be providing food or refreshments, LaBrache said that merchants in the town center will be motivated to leverage the festivities to boost their own businesses. She added that Jaycees plan to reach out personally to each business in the town center, both to inform them of any potential disruptions and, hopefully, encourage them to participate.
“Once we get the approval we’re going to go to each business, face-to-face, and have a conversation,” she said.
Cindi Haddad, owner of Cindi’s Diamond & Jewelry Gallery on Central Street and chairwoman of the Foxboro Common Business Collaborative, said local business leaders are excited about the proposed car show.
“We’ve been very supportive of the event and the opportunity to see something like this coming to uptown,” she said.
LaBrache said that proceeds from a 50/50 raffle on July 10 will be distributed evenly between the winning ticket-holder and efforts by Foxboro Fire & Rescue to refurbish a vintage Ahrens-Fox fire pumper which had originally been purchased by the town in 1938 for $8,500.
The vintage fire engine, gifted to Foxboro in 2020 by a Michigan collector who had acquired it in the mid-1990s, is noteworthy for its color: the vehicle was Foxboro’s first-ever white fire truck, establishing a distinction from more conventional red coloring that still endures locally.
In a related matter, Jaycees used this week’s platform with selectmen to publicize an upcoming spring vendor fair scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Common. Rain date is Sunday, May 15.
Launched in 2010, the seasonal event has grown in size and scope to the point where in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, 100 area artists, crafters and vendors participated.
Past vendor fairs have showcased a wide variety of merchandise, including homemade quilts and clothing, woodworking items, hand-made soaps and body-care products, pet accessories, candles and hand-crafted jewelry.
And finally, Mark Rivard, who serves on the organization’s board of directors, told selectmen the Jaycees' traditional Concerts on the Common series will commence this year on Thursday, June 9 with a performance by the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble.
Rivard said organizers have scheduled 10 different acts, some familiar to local audiences, for the free outdoor performances, which have been held at the Common bandstand since 1991.