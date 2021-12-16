The Foxboro Jaycees are sponsoring a gift card drive for the six families displaced after a three-alarm fire raced through their home Wednesday.
The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barrows Insurance at 38 Central St.
There is also a drop-off slot at the insurance agency where gift card donations can be left.
The drive started Thursday and had already collected over $1,000 in gift cards for the families, Amy LaBrache of the Foxboro Jaycees said.
“It’s not just from Foxboro. It’s really the whole area that’s turning out to help,” LaBrache said.
The families lost all or most of their possessions. Gift cards collected during the drive will help them with their most immediate needs, LaBrache said.
The Jaycees are asking for donations of gift cards from local businesses, restaurants, Kohl’s, Target, CVS, Walmart, Stop & Shop and Shaws or Visa cards.
The fire at 91 Central St. about 5 a.m. Wednesday rendered the six families homeless 10 days before Christmas.
The families are being assisted with temporary housing and other immediate needs by the Red Cross.
About a dozen residents fled their apartments in the house around when a fire in the basement raced through the six-unit building to the roof.
The fire left the dwelling uninhabitable and caused an estimated $2 million damage.
The property owner faces criminal charges after an alleged marijuana growing operation with 200 plants was found in the basement in addition to 100 pounds of marijuana.
Although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by state and local fire officials, authorities are eyeing the electrical wiring to the alleged grow operation as the source.
The property owner, Donald S. Corliss III, 46, pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment of a child and possession of fentanyl.
He is free on $5,000 cash bail.
His lawyer did not immediately return a call Thursday from The Sun Chronicle for comment.