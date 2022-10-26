Jobless rates across the area dipped slightly last month, but while the changes were small, they still put most towns back in percentages not seen since pre-pandemic days.
Of the 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle coverage area, only Attleboro’s unemployment rate remained above 3%, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The city’s 3.5% unemployment rate, although the highest in the area, was down from 3.9% in August and better than a full percentage point better than the 4.6% from September of 2021.
Mansfield and Wrentham were tied for the lowest unemployment numbers in the area at 2.4%, both down slightly from the August numbers. Norton and Seekonk had rates of 3%.
The town-by-town rates not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations in the labor market.
Overall, the area was doing better than the state as a whole and the national jobless picture as well.
Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of September was 3.4%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the revised August 2022 estimate of 3.6%. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5%.
The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed the state gained 13,800 jobs in September. That meant an over-the-year gain of 151,700 jobs.
In September the biggest industry gains were:
- Leisure and hospitality, which gained 7,500 new jobs.
- Education and health services, which added 5,100 new jobs.
- Construction, which increased by 2,800 new jobs.
Trade, transportation, and utilities, manufacturing and professional, scientific and business services also saw gains.
The industries that saw losses were in information, financial activities, government and other services. Government saw the biggest decline over the month, losing 5,600 jobs.