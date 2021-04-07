With local officials poised to borrow another $9.2 million as part of a long-range program to upgrade Foxboro’s water infrastructure, taxpayers can at least rest assured of receiving the most favorable interest rates available.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, Foxboro has received word that its so-called “AAA” bond rating on existing general obligation debt was reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s, one of several financial bureaus that forecast lending risk.
The March 31 announcement by Standard & Poor’s extended for another year Foxboro’s coveted bond rating, which dictates interest rates at which the town can borrow money.
“They were very complimentary about how we managed to get through this particular year,” Keegan told advisory committee members last week. “And we got very good marks on our budget practices as well.”
General obligation bonds issued by the town are secured by a pledge to use all available resources, including tax revenues, to repay bondholders. They are typically used to raise funds for infrastructure and other large-scale capital projects.
In light of this development, Keegan suggested the favorable rating could keep borrowing at interest rates in the 2 percent range.
“We think that will have a significant impact,” he said of the $9.2 million price tag. “It could drive the borrowing cost down even further than we anticipated.”
Finance Director George Samia suggested the AAA bond rating should be considered in context with other economic indicators like a favorable audit and the town’s free cash position.
“All these things are signal indicators that tell you where you are,” Samia said. “So that AAA rating does mean a lot.”
In other action, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns reviewed the status of five one-year contract settlements which will be presented to voters at the May 10 annual town meeting.
The five pacts — which include settlements with police, department heads and supervisors, administrative assistants and clerks, public works personnel and Boyden Library employees — will cost taxpayers a total of $212,000 in fiscal year 2022 and reflect a 2-percent cost-of-living increase.
In addition, three of the bargaining units — police, department heads and supervisors, and administrative assistants and clerks — will receive the same 2-percent increase retroactively for the fiscal year ending July 1.
Johns explained the town, mindful of ongoing economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, had insisted on limiting the contracts to one year in duration, although union negotiators pressed for longer-term deals.
“We still are not out of the dark completely yet and none of us felt comfortable with taking that step to three years,” Keegan said.
Other contractual issues involved adopting more sophisticated evaluation practices for department heads and supervisory personnel.
“We’ve worked really hard to build trust and make these evaluation instruments a developmental tool,” Johns said.
Selectmen had voted unanimously to accept the settlements the previous evening, but without public discussion or explanation.