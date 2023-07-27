Area residents wondering whether some of the items tucked away in their basements and attics have any monetary value had a chance to find out last weekend, thanks to a local appraiser.
Rick Keller, 23, of Perfect Pastime 617, offered a free community-wide collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library on Saturday. Attendees gathered their trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games and consoles, vintage toys, jewelry and other items to discover their value.
“Many of us have family heirlooms, stuff that’s been in the basement, or some recent discoveries. I reached out to the community to provide education and transparency as those are the two values among many that are paramount to being successful in this industry,” said Keller, who is a Foxboro native.
About 17 people registered for the event, including Jim Scott, 77, who brought a Civil War-era Naval cutlass. Scott said he got the item as compensation for helping to clean out the house of someone who had died.
“I thought I would bring it to find out if it was worth anything at all. The appraisal was quick and easy. It gave me an idea of what it’s worth,” Scott said.
Although he learned it did have some monetary value, Scott said he would just put it back where it was at home for probably another 25 years.
Karen Harris, 65, of Mansfield brought some items to be appraised by Keller, including a cup and saucer set.
“I am in the process of moving and discovered a lot of stuff up in the back of the cabinet and saw I figured I want to know more about them so here I am,” Harris said.
Keller’s background is in finance and economics and he works for a Venture Capital fund as his day job. Once night hits, Keller is focused on his passion for collectibles whether that be appraisals or overall education.
“There is always something new to discover or hone in on further,” he said.
Keller, who attended Xaverian Brother High School in Westwood before heading to Quinnipiac University to study finance and economics, said a librarian at Ahern Middle School helped set him on the path to learning about collectibles.
“The head librarian when I was at Ahern Middle School was Mr. Robert Rossetti. We bonded over history and baseball sports cards. He was always extremely kind and always told me to keep up with my love of history and sports cards which lead to the business that I have now,” he said.
“He would let me keep slightly outdated Beckett sports card pricing books so I could study the prices and learn about the industry. Mr. Rossetti was a one-of-a-kind man whose humble encouragement pushed me to become who I am today.”
Keller said he is in the process of developing a website as most business has been until this point conducted in person.
“I have always been inquisitive about history and learning about its great facets and impacts on the modern world. As design and technology have changed so much even in the last 50 years many items are now novelties,” Keller said. ”I have made it a goal of mine to preserve the items of yesteryear.”
He said he loves educating people on the history of their collectibles as everyone has an item or two laying around their house that they are curious about. But he said the real passion comes from preserving history as many of these items would have been thrown away or forgotten about altogether.
“That is why it is a real pleasure to connect individuals with the right information that will aid them in their heirloom heritage.”
He said he has appraised a bit of everything. Keller said he has appraised sports card collections on several occasions that are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Other than that, there have been some fine jewelry and sterling collections that he has aided in appraising.
“I won’t say that I’ve seen it all but I’m pretty close. Vintage Disneyland items, pocket watches, GI Joes, whales’ teeth, Elvis memorabilia, African stamps, etc. This list could go on forever,” he said.
Keller plans to hold additional events at Boyden Library in the future. In addition, Keller has a few upcoming appraisal events -- one at the Ames Public Library on Sept. 16 , at the Mansfield Public Library on Oct. 7 and at the Westwood Council On Aging on Oct. 23.