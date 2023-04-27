You don’t have to travel all the way to Graceland to reminisce about the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ as Foxboro’s own Keith Lewis, known as the ‘Bay State Elvis,’ is always willing to provide tribute performances around the area.
Lewis, who recently performed as part of Boyden Library’s concert series, has brought his award-winning performances to locations all over New England, New York and Ontario. His shows feature a mix of humor and music, including not only standard number-one hits, but lesser-known songs by the king, as well as songs Elvis never sang but interpreted, and performed as Elvis would.
Lewis said he also has a lot of firsts to his name, including being the first Elvis Tribute Artist to ever perform at Gillette Stadium (in the Putnam Club overlooking the field in 2015) and the first to ever, impromptu, to perform on the Martha’s Vineyard Ferry (with a mask as per COVID rules) and the first New Englander to ever receive three Spirit of Elvis Awards from three different contests (Tweed, Ontario Elvis Festival in 2014, Barrie, Ontario Rock and Roll Festival in 2015 and Reflections of the King in 2021).
“I have a lot of unique experiences as Elvis both on and off stage.”
Lewis said he first heard Elvis on the radio but was not sure which song, specifically.
“As I got older, I got into oldies and oldies stations, which played a lot more Elvis. I probably first became a fan after seeing him in the 1968 Christmas special on TV, and his last song, ‘If I Can Dream’ became my favorite Elvis song,” Lewis said.
Lewis was always interested in writing and in his last couple of years in high school got more involved in music and theater and ended up graduating from UMass Boston with an English and history double major, minoring in theater arts.
His early musical influences were the guys of The Summit (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis) and Broadway musicals, especially those with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
In church choir in high school, someone said Lewis sounded like Elvis doing gospel music, and right after graduation he joined another major influence, his music teacher Bob Tyler, and his family, in a few shows where he did a couple of Elvis songs.
“I’ve also been involved in madrigal choirs, barbershop quartets, and musical theater productions and studied classical voice during high school at the Arlington Academy of Music. But I got into Elvis quite by accident.”
Around 2005 Lewis won the opportunity to record an album at the studio owned by Chartbuster Karaoke in Seymour, Tennessee. He also signed up for a karaoke contest held at the same time there.
“I started getting a sore throat en route, and despite a tinge of laryngitis, ended up first runner-up in the contest and won another full recording session. Frustrated about not being 100 percent, when I learned about an Elvis contest in Gatlinburg, I signed up. My laryngitis had gotten worse and I was out after the first round, but I was hooked,” Lewis said.
To him, performing as Elvis is more than a job and more than an ego booster.
“Like my original career as a journalist, it is something I got into to try to make a difference, either with individuals or groups. The more I studied the type of person Elvis was, which is why he still has so many faithful fans, the more I learned about how he connected to people, and how he treated people. Thus, I find it an honor to perform for his fans and to represent Elvis, and I would never do anything to dishonor his memory.” Lewis said.
Lewis’s style is to include his fans and audiences during his performance. He gave a part of his scarf to one of his biggest fans in the audience during the performance also.
His show is a little unique, thanks to his theater background.
“I like to throw humor, including original one-liners, into the mix. I also prefer to think that the show is about the audience, not me,” he said.
Lewis has had some big moments in performing, but it’s often the smaller, more personal ones that stay with him.
He said once he was hired by a daughter to perform at a nursing home for her mom, who was in failing health, and had many cognitive, memory, and other issues, and they were not sure how long they had her.
After ‘Happy Birthday’ Lewis sang her favorite song, ‘Love Me Tender’ and she suddenly started singing along. “I put the mic down to her mouth so they could hear and her other daughter recorded it with her phone. Afterward, they told me it was the first time in years they heard her sing,” he said.
Last year at the Duxbury Council on Aging Lewis was trying to give a blue scarf to a lady in the first row while singing “Love Me Tender”, but the lady refused, saying, “give it to the woman behind me, she’s a hundred.”
“I worked my way to the second row and gave it to a very appreciative lady named Margaret, and hung onto another that I gave to the original lady. I was later hired by the Kingston Council on Aging, and when I got there saw a 101-year-old Margaret, gleefully telling me she had the blue scarf, which she was wearing.”
During the show, Lewis said he sang “Young and Beautiful” to her and gave her another scarf. Before he left her table, she grabbed his arm, asked me to wait for a second, reached behind her, and gave him a teddy bear.
“I keep it in my back seat to remind me how one kindness leads to another.”