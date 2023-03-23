A Foxboro man is scheduled to be sentenced in May on marijuana peddling charges related to a growing operation and a fire that displaced a dozen residents a week before Christmas in 2021.
Donald S. Corliss III, 47, of 89 Central St., is scheduled to be sentenced May 19 by Dedham Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins, according to court records.
Corliss was the owner of an apartment house at 91 Central St. where police and firefighters found a marijuana growing operation after a three-alarm blaze on Dec. 15, 2021, according to court records.
No one was injured in the 5 a.m. fire, but six families, including an elementary school-aged boy, were displaced.
Corliss pleaded guilty in Dedham Superior Court on Monday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a misdemeanor which was reduced from a felony trafficking charge, according to court records.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute and a child endangerment charge was dismissed, according to records.
Fire officials determined the fire started in the basement where there was an elaborate marijuana growing operation with special lighting and dehumidifiers, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.
State and local firefighters said they could not pinpoint the exact cause of the fire but determined it was electrical.
Police recovered about 200 marijuana plants that were growing and just over 200 pounds of dried marijuana, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Krippendorf wrote.
Corliss has been free on bail following his arrest the day of the fire. The arrest came after an investigation by local police and firefighters and state fire officials.
The house where the fire broke out was about 100 years old and had been converted into six apartments.