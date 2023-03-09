A local man’s love of music comes through not only on stage when he’s performing, but also from working behind-the-scenes for movies and television shows.
David Porter, of Foxboro, is the owner of Mix One Studios, Inc., where he works as a TV and film sound mixer, producer, sound designer and composer. Porter said he loves audio and music production because they allow him to turn creative ideas into something people can be entertained, educated, or enlightened by.
“There isn’t one specific thing that is most satisfying, I would say it’s a combination of working with a group, ensemble, crew, or team and sharing the experience of creating and building something together,” Porter said.
Porter went to Berklee College of Music and then moved to New York City to work as a musician and music producer. He later moved back to Boston and worked independently and on staff at Sound Techniques from 1991 to 2001.
In 2001, with a few of his colleagues, he started Mix One Studio, servicing the tv, film and music industry. Artists and celebrities like Aerosmith, Seth MacFarlane, Will Farrell, John Malkovich, Van Morrison, and John Mayer are just some of the many notables that worked at his studio.
During the pandemic, he decided to move and work at his studio in Foxboro, but he still travels to Boston for a variety of top clients’ recording projects.
Porter said it is tough to choose his proudest work but said from producing music starting in the early 90s with local bands like Letters to Cleo, recording Aerosmith for their Simpsons debut, having feature films he helped to produce and sound mix play at the Sundance and Tribeca film festivals and seeing some films air on HBO and Prime Video are among the top highlights on his list.
Some of his top clients these days include Netflix, Pixar, HBO, Penguin Random House.
“It’s fun and music makes me and others happy,” he said of the job.
Not only active behind-the-scenes, Porter is also part of the local music scene, leading multiple bands and singing and playing guitar for several bands such as “Eddy’s Shoe” which plays more than 20 shows a year and is a five-piece jam band playing music from The Grateful Dead, Allman Bros, The Band, and originals. He’s also part of “Union Jack,” a four-piece band playing original classic style rock, and songs by Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, and other similar songs; “The Inflatables”, a seven-piece up-tempo rock band with singer Agona Hardison, which plays a variety of songs from Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, The Pretenders, and original songs; and, finally, “Just Kids,” a six-piece, old-school, blues-oriented rock band playing songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s like Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, and Buffalo Springfield, with a heavy dose of blues harp and guitar jams.
Along with playing the guitar and singing, he plays keyboards to get his song ideas together and add parts, but he said he is “not” a pianist.
Porter’s other passion is taking care of his family and friends. He loves coaching youth sports also and has been a baseball and basketball coach for years, in both Needham and Foxboro.
In the future, Porter hopes to travel the country and visit some tropical islands, such as Hawaii, and Costa Rica, and become a better cook.
“I know one thing I do not want to do is jump out of a plane and parachute or bungee jump,” he said.
Having established his musical career, Porter said goals are important to have to stay motivated and keep your life on track but his main goal is to continue what he does.
“I have a real desire and passion to continue with all my musical and production interests,” he said.