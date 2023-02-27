The Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton fire departments have been awarded over $500,000 in federal funds to purchase new radios.
The $527,550 awarded to the three towns is from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program designed to help municipalities pay for fire protection and emergency medical services.
The three towns were supported by the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional 911 District, which is paying for the 10% funding match required by the federal government for the grant.
“The funding will be utilized to replace existing antiquated or failing portable and mobile radio units,” said Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, who wrote the grant application. “Expenditures will be for must-have items that would have otherwise been funded through our local tax levy.”
Desrosiers said he, Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher and Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons thank U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, for their support at the federal level to help secure the grant funding.
Desrosiers said the grant is separate from annual fire service grants dispersed by the state to help pay for equipment and firefighting programs.
A few years ago, the towns combined dispatch services, which are handled by the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center in Foxboro.