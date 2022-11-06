Many families have Thanksgiving traditions and local mom Kasey Twyman is no exception.
The 34-year-old Foxboro resident is building on her tradition of donating a Thanksgiving dinner -- with all the trimmings -- to area families.
Twyman started making an annual Thanksgiving dinner donation in 2019 and said that first family was a blessing.
"I hand delivered the meal to her Thanksgiving morning and she cried, I cried, and it was beautiful," Twyman said. "The first year, I just wanted to help. I wanted to be more involved and I wanted to really give back at a time when I had everything I wanted and needed. It felt so good to share the joy with people in need and to do something kind for others.”
While Twyman personally buys an entire meal to donate to one family, this year, she is also taking donations to purchase more meals for additional families. She aims to purchase meals from local restaurants to support small businesses as well. The meal costs around $50.
"This year I'm hoping to help at least three families," Twyman said.
In the past, Twyman, who previously lived in North Attleboro, has delivered the dinner to people in need in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Plainville, and other surrounding towns. Her goal is always to find at least one family in need through nominations made by friends and families.
"I spread the word in community pages on Facebook and ask if there's anyone who knows of a family in need, to please reach out to me through messenger or via our fundraising page," Twyman said.
All nominations remain anonymous unless they want the family to know they recommended them. The person who was nominated is kept in the loop and asked if they'd like to contribute as well, but it is never required. She said you can also nominate yourself.
Twyman, who is a freelance, licensed makeup artist and also works as a preschool teacher in Mansfield, has a 22-month-old daughter. She hopes to raise her daughter to be kind to others and show compassion in any way she can.
"I started because I wanted to spread love and happiness to people who needed it the most during a season when it can be especially difficult to make ends meet," Twyman said,
Her goal is to eventually pull a team together to donate more meals to additional families.
To learn more, visit: spot.fund/ThanksgivingDinnerDrive