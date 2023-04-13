Four years after joining the town finance department, partly due to perceived opportunities for professional advancement, Marie Almodovar has been named Foxboro’s new finance director.
The unanimous appointment was voted Tuesday night by members of the town select board, subject to the successful completion of a new contract.
Almodovar will succeed her former boss, George Samia, who along with Town Manager William Keegan is retiring this month.
She had been hired in Foxboro as assistant town accountant, and later promoted to assistant finance director.
According to Liz Beutow, the town’s human services director, Almodovar was one of two finalists interviewed by a screening panel consisting of school Business Manager William Yukna, select board member Seth Ferguson and Barry LaCasse, Mansfield’s assistant town manager and finance director.
Select board Chairwoman Leah Gibson noted that finance director is one of just two municipal positions appointed directly by the board — the other being town manager.
“You’ve definitely improved a number of things,” Gibson told Almodovar.
“I’ve always found you incredibly responsive and proactive, and I think you’ll be able to continue and improve on what George has done.”
Almodovar suggested the reason that so many employees have stayed long term is because of the strong team environment in municipal government.
“I think at the end of the day we’re proud of what we do and are proud to work in this town,” she said.
A 2011 graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, Almodovar came to Foxboro in 2019 from Concord, where she served as assistant town accountant for four years.
Almodovar had joined Concord as an account clerk shortly after graduating from U-Mass and rose through positions in both collections and accounting.
When asked about her vision for the finance director’s role, Almodovar was succinct.
“First of all, you have to love numbers to do this.” she said, adding the key is presenting a coherent budget in a format that everyday laypersons can understand. “I think if you engage the community from the very beginning and get a list of projects they would like to see accomplished, and then figure out what we can make work.”
Speaking to her core values as a leader, Almodovar said she strives to model a high level of integrity, trust and confidence.
“There’s a lot that flows through finance, on the revenue and expense side,” she said. “I feel really proud of the team we have there. What we’ve been trying to do is build a really team-oriented environment.”
Amodovar’s appointment takes effect July 30, officials said.