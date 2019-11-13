On any given night, Eminem, Lin-Manuel Miranda or Wayne Brady could hit the stage at the Booth Theater. For the improvised hip-hop Broadway show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” performers of international renown take the stage, laying down off-the-top-of-their-head rap verses based upon audience suggestions.
They all have one thing in common: They all need a beat. Foxboro native Chris Sullivan, known by his stage name “Shockwave,” is there to lay one down for them eight shows a week with nothing but his mouth and a microphone. Being a human beatbox has become something of a calling card for Sullivan, whose musical roots go back to the Foxboro music programs he took part in as a child.
“First I started playing piano when I was maybe in third or fourth grade,” Sullivan recalled between an appearance on “Good Morning America,” an interview with US Weekly, and a Friday night performance. He spent the next few years dabbling in brass before discovering his musical “home” in percussion. “I’ve always been someone of eclectic interests and I need a lot of plates spinning in the air and the nature of percussion gives you all of that because of all the different sounds.”
In high school, Sullivan joined the wind ensemble, jazz band, and marching band, working closely with Foxboro High School’s then-music director Stephen Massey.
At the same time, he joined hard-to-label — maybe uplifting hip-hop proto-hardcore — local band Foxboro Hotdog Stand (sometimes FHS or effhatechess) and became involved in Un-Common Theater’s Kung Fu Improv group.
Sullivan has trouble remembering whether he started playing in bands or doing improv first, which is appropriate given that his career has a similarly blurry line between where music ends and improv begins. His immersion in extracurricular performance arts continued after he left his hometown.
Following a year serving in City Year Boston, he attended UMass Amherst. There, his most formative education came during his time with the campus’s resident improv comedy group, Mission Improvable.
It was through improv that he started to realize that spitting beats might be more than just a goofy hobby. In an improv game called “Death in 30 seconds,” an improvisor would be given a simple task, “like making eggs or mowing the lawn,” Sullivan recalled, while another improviser would be offstage making sound effects that reflected the increasing danger of the task. The game would ultimately culminate in the onstage performer perishing to the offstage performer’s soundtrack.
As the go-to sound machine, Sullivan was given the moniker Shockwave in an attempt to pay homage to a 1980s Transformer.
“Soundwave is the Transformer who has cassette tapes that go inside and play music,” Sullivan said. “Shockwave is the one that turns into a gun, so I was incorrectly named, but the name Shockwave sticks to this day, and (Mission Improvable) is where I started to begin my (beatboxing) skills.”
After college, Shockwave made his way to New York City. There, he immersed himself in classes and shows much as he had as a Foxboro youth.
His unique skill set as a comedian and beatboxer got him referred to a new show called “Freestyle Love Supreme” in 2003. It featured the then unknown Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.
“They were performing as characters… telling stories from the audience and there was a real narrative in it,” Sullivan said. “I was like, ‘This totally aligns with my interests.’”
He introduced himself after the show and almost immediately the group was performing and writing together.
Before Sullivan, “Freestyle Love Supreme” performers improvised to tracks on a CD.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got this rhythm in me. I beatbox, I’ve got improv comedy training and I could be the person instead of the CD. I could be the beats where I could stop on a dime, also play a character, slow down, adapt what’s going on.’”
That fateful pitch put the Foxboro native on a track that 15 years later led him to co-star in the first musical improv show ever to run on Broadway.
Characteristic of his energetic, optimistic persona, Sullivan has no intentions of slowing down.
“FLS” will likely tour.
To foster more empathetic, talented, positive performers, he and other members of the group have started the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, an educational program dedicated to creating a new crop of diverse performers to meet the need and to create their own art.
After more than a year, the FLS Academy has been a success, with some of its earliest students now teaching the program themselves.
Sullivan certainly knows the value of good teachers, and you can see him becoming a beloved one.
“I thank the Foxboro music program in my Playbill biography, and I always have,” Sullivan said. “I used to thank Stephen Massey, but I felt like I needed to expand it beyond just him.”
------
“Freestyle Love Supreme” runs through Jan. 12, 2020 at the Booth Theater in New York City. More info: FreestyleLoveSupreme.com.