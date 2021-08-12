As a boy, Foxboro native, Justin Sulham, 40, had a favorite spot to sit in the Orpheum Theatre, now called the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. It was a seat nestled in the back corner of the theater.
Here, he escaped into the world of film, living vicariously through movie characters and their storylines.
On Saturday, Sulham, who now lives in Providence, will once again sit in this very same spot at the local theater, but this time, the film he will be seeing on the big screen — “Black Vulture” — will be his own as it privately screened for his family, friends and other invitees.
“I was five years old when I saw my first film (“Turner & Hooch” with Tom Hanks) in the Orpheum, and now, to be bringing my work back to this same theater is like a dream come true,” Sulham said.
Despite having worked on a number of different films, “Black Vulture” is unique and differs from many of the other projects that Sulham has previously taken on.
“’Black Vulture’ is a love story that takes place within the world of horror,” Sulham said.
Sulham’s short film focuses on a man looking to find his way out of the vast New England wilderness and back to the woman he loves after he finds himself caught in the midst of a ritualistic hunt.
What makes this short film especially unique for Sulham, though, is the way in which it was produced.
“I brought on a professional cinematographer, I brought in a full crew — we had about 30 people work on it, and we used high-end film equipment — the shooting was all done on RED cameras,” Sulham explained.
“I didn’t treat this like anything else that I’ve ever done before,” Sulham said.
Though filming, which took place in multiple locations throughout Massachusetts, including Rockport, Gloucester and Douglas, was only scheduled to take five or six shooting days, two complications resulted in delays that prolonged the process.
After initially being postponed because of inclement weather, the filming of a scene containing a large fire was further delayed while obtaining permits from fire officials to conduct the sizable burn.
This challenge alone set filming back by six weeks.
The second complication was a March 5 car accident on I-95 South in Attleboro, which delayed filming by another weekend and has since left Sulham dealing with the aftermath of a severe concussion.
Despite these challenges, though, Sulham and his crew finally finished filming “Black Vulture” on June 3.
“I shot through my recovery because I was on a mission,” he said. “I set out to complete this film and I wasn’t going to let a car accident or a near-death experience stop me.”
Sulham is no stranger to adversity, though.
When he was a child, Sulham’s parents struggled with substance abuse, and at just 15 years old, Sulham began living on his own.
It was during these formative years that Sulham discovered his interest in video production.
“In fifth or sixth grade, I operated the spotlights at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro — I loved taking the people in the shadows and bringing them into the light,” Sulham said.
“I also loved making short films while I was in middle school and high school,” he added.
As he grew older, Sulham briefly pushed these passions to the side, instead convincing himself that he needed to focus on doing something more conventional.
But, Sulham’s desire to create never quite went away, and in his 20s, he once again decided to indulge his passion, this time by moving to Los Angeles.
“When that move went belly-up, I moved back to New England,” he said. “I had no money, though, so I stayed in a relative’s pool shed for a year. It was in that shed that I had an aha moment.
“My relatives ran an extension cord from the house into the shed, and I was sitting on the floor next to the lawnmower one day, using the lamp’s light to write the timeline for a script that I wanted to write, even though I didn’t have the means of actually creating it. It was winter, so it was about seven degrees in the shed. I was wearing a pair of thermals, a pair of pants, and a jacket, and I was wrapped in a tarp. In that moment, I felt that creative spark,” Sulham said, “and, I realized that I didn’t care how I was going do it, but that I was going to do it. And, I haven’t looked back since.”
In addition to “Black Vulture,” Sulham previously released another short film, “Teddy: Chapter One.”
He has also worked in camera support and set lighting on a number of other popular movies and shows, including “Dexter,” “The Mothership,” “Spenser Confidential,” “Rampage,” and “Don’t Look Up.”
“This is clearly what I love, and it’s what drives me. This is all I want to do for the rest of my life,” Sulham said, “and, to me, there’s nothing more special than waking up every day and getting to do what you love, surrounded by people you can’t get enough of. It’s the greatest job in the world.”
After the private screening in Foxboro, “Black Vulture” will make its way to the fall film festival circuit and will be available for streaming by the year’s end.