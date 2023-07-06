A Foxboro native is having a homecoming, of sorts, when he returns to the area this weekend for a performance..
Jack Carmone, 25, a musician who grew up in Foxboro and moved to Denver, Colo., for college, is back in the area this weekend for a performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Gavel Public House, located at 36 South St. in Wrentham. Carmone, who goes by J. Carmone as his stage name, will be performing all original songs during the concert.
Carmone attended Igo Elementary School, Ahern Middle School and Xaverian Brothers High School before heading west to attend the University of Denver to study economics and play rugby.
His passion is for music, though, as Carmone said he loves how music creates and displays different emotions, and how it is a worldwide phenomenon that different cultures and regions put their unique spins on. His largest musical influence is Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.
“I not only love his music but am inspired by the fact that he plays every instrument you hear on his records by himself. He’s a large reason I do the same now. I also generally find inspiration from bands like Pink Floyd, King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard, Black Sabbath, Kyuss, Ween, the Beach Boys and the grunge scene,” said Carmone who plays guitar, bass, drums, and keys, as well as sings.
Jack’s mother Jennifer Carmone, 54, said she noticed her son was into music when he was just 2 years old.
“He would bang the pots and pans with a wooden spoon while I cooked dinner. The noise didn’t bother us because he was having a blast,” she said. “He was exposed to a wide range of music as a kid. We traveled every weekend between Thanksgiving till the end of March to go to ski race practice or races. We often would flip the radio dial randomly and play the name of that tune. He knew a ton of artists and songs and was good at the game.”
Jennifer said her son started guitar lessons in the second grade.
“When he first met his teacher, I remember telling the teacher, please don’t teach him by the book, teach him some song he wants to learn. The first song she learned to play was Back in Black by AC/DC and then some Nirvana. I also remember him playing Blackbird by the Beatles for his second-grade class,” she said.
Jennifer said her family and friends are very excited to see Jack play and said their friends, grandparents, great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins are coming from all across New England for the event.
“I love the creative expression and hearing his voice whenever I want — especially because he lives far away,” the mother said. “He’s been playing gigs all over the Denver area and is now extending into bordering states. It will be great to hear him play close to home. We can’t wait to see him perform and hear his music live.”
To learn more, visit Carmone’s Instagram @j.carmone or his website jcarmone.com.