A local police officer has been recognized for excellence on duty by the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement.
Officer Megan Allen, a two-year veteran, has been selected by the organization for an Excellence in Performance Award.
Allen was selected as this year's recipient based on her exemplary commitment, professionalism and an all-around compassion to help residents, according to police.
Allen was to receive her award this week.
Among her other duties, Allen gave a public service announcement video on the police department’s Facebook page on healthy and unhealthy dating relationships.