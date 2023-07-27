Muddling through the minutiae of municipal business while handicapped by high-profile vacancies at town hall, local officials last week adopted a provisional framework of strategic goals for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Incoming Finance Director Marie Almodovar had asked select board members to accept the boilerplate framework required to complete a routine year-end financial report due in August.
“We figured just to get the budget book done we could use what’s been done in the past,” Almodovar said. “And as far as the town manager goals are concerned, that’s something the board could update further.”
Select board member Leah Gibson agreed, referring to the goals adopted on July 18 as “placeholders” to be revisited after permanent replacements are named for town manager and human resources director.
“Obviously we’re in a time of transition right now,” Gibson said. “We can’t ignore the elephant in the room. But I think when we have a new town manager, we’ll obviously be reevaluating these.”
Earlier in the evening, Chairman Mark Elfman disclosed that Town Manager John Coderre had reached a negotiated settlement with the town and would be leaving effective Aug. 6. On the job since early April, Coderre had been absent from work since June 22.
Elfman’s announcement came just weeks after Human Resources Director Elizabeth Buetow unexpectedly tendered her resignation, effective July 5.
Before voting to accept Almodovar’s recommendation, board member Seth Ferguson stressed the significance of the framework as a road map for town officials — especially during yet another leadership transition.
“This is one of the critically important things the board does on an annual basis, and we should manage to these very closely in the coming year,” Ferguson said, “This is sort of the ‘true north’ for the town and town manager — what we should be aiming to achieve in the next year and beyond.”
New hires announced
Completing what seems a musical chairs scenario, Foxboro has once again leveraged a personnel pipeline to Concord for recruiting financial talent by hiring Brandon Roberts as the town’s new assistant finance director.
Roberts, who had been Concord’s senior budget and operations analyst, fills the position vacated when Almodovar was promoted to the top financial post last month.
Not coincidentally, the two had worked together in Concord, where Almodovar served as assistant town accountant for four years prior to coming to Foxboro in 2019.
“Marie believes that his personality, knowledge and skills will blend in well with the finance team,” Acting Assistant Town Manager Paige Duncan said.
Duncan also announced that Scott Blake had been hired to fill the vacant post of veterans’ services officer. Formerly head of the veterans’ department in Raynham, he is scheduled to assume his new duties Aug. 7.
Duncan said that Blake will be introduced at a public “meet-and-greet” event on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 3:45 p.m. at the senior center.
The location of Blake’s reception was no accident — as the veterans’ services office has been relocated from town hall to the senior center in keeping with a town department reorganization initiated last year.
According to Duncan, the relocation also has allowed for expanded hours at the senior center, which is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.