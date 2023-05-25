Fancy a game of pickleball?
If, so, it’s now as easy as heading over to the Payson Road Recreation Area, where six brand new pickleball courts are officially open.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Tuesday, attracted many pickleball players, town officials and donors.
According to Marc Craig, the town’s director of human services, it took about one year of planning as well as financial grants from Partners in Patriotism and the Stern Family Charitable Trust to make the new courts a reality.
“I am very excited. Pickleball players are very passionate about their sport and their enthusiasm is invigorating,” he said.
Craig said just 15 years ago, pickleball was a sport played mostly by seniors. However, elementary and middle schools are now teaching pickleball in gym classes, due to its low intensity and ease of instruction, bringing the sport to a younger set as well.
Recreation Director Renee Tocci said the turnout for the ribbon cutting and final look for the six courts were both beyond anything she ever expected.
“It is our first collaboration between recreation and senior center together and it has been great. So happy and so proud,” she said.
Jeffery Tucker, 69, a Foxboro resident who came to the ribbon cutting, has been playing pickleball for the past two years.
“This is awesome. My own backyard, I get to go and play, six really nice new courts, it’s really wonderful,” he said.
He also teaches the sport and said his students’ ages are mixed.
“People can go out and play immediately. They have to learn the rules and they are fine. People can just go out and just access. It’s an awful lot of fun,” he said.
Maureen Dunfey, 74, is another Foxboro pickleball player who has been playing for six or seven years.
“It’s fun. Lots of socializing with other people and it’s something to get out and do to be active. I live on the street so this is good for me. I can walk here,” Dunfey said.
She observed that courts are popping up all over the place and 50-60 people sometimes show up to play so the new courts should be good for everybody.
Select board Chairman Mark Elfman said the pickleball craze is sweeping across the country and for the town to have its own six courts is exciting.
“Originally it was going to be four, and there was a little extra money and all the money came from grants, so it’s not even coming from the town budget,” said Elfman who has played the sport in the past a little bit.
Town Manager John Coderre, who attended the ribbon cutting, said the turnout from the community was wonderful.
“We had our selectman for a day, Ian Fitzgerald, 8, down here to do the actual ribbon cutting. We are trying to hold the crowd back because they couldn’t wait to get out on the courts,” Coderre said.
He said interest in pickleball is growing amongst all age groups, making the courts a welcome addition to the recreation area.
“So, you see grandparents playing with their grandchildren and again it’s just another opportunity to get people outside and add some physical activities and enjoy the community,” Coderre said.