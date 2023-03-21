A homeowner's property on Spring Street that neighbors claim has been an eyesore for years has been declared by the town to be an unauthorized junkyard.
Zoning board members voted last week to uphold building commissioner/zoning enforcement officer Scott Shippey's findings that the property at 73 Spring St. violated zoning bylaw regulations with "unlawful" storage.
Property owners Jeffrey and Sandra Cook had appealed the building commissioner's Dec. 19, 2022 ruling to the zoning board.
Board members visited the property and saw numerous heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, tractors, campers, cars, storage trailers/containers, and even a pontoon boat and jersey barriers.
"Everything in that area is family vehicles, family toys," Cook said, adding the vehicles are all registered and used.
Cook contended he uses a lot of the equipment on his land, including an excavator and wood splitter, for agricultural use, namely a pumpkin patch.
He said he had grown pumpkins for several years and the patch is about a quarter-acre on the four-acre site. He said he also grows some other produce.
Board member Kurt Yeghian, who has experience in the area, cast doubt on the assertions.
"It seems an inordinate amount of equipment to support a quarter-acre pumpkin patch," Yeghian said.
"If you saw all the rocks and stumps and loom I had to screen," Cook said. "The machines were all used. I have a lot more work to do. I just expand a little at a time."
Cook maintained he operates the equipment late mornings and afternoons for a few hours weekdays and doesn't believe many neighbors are home then. He said the equipment is not that loud.
"I do respect Sundays and noise rules," Cook said. "I always shut everything off before 7 p.m. I never run things early in the morning."
The ZBA received a letter from about 15 residents.
"He's decreasing the value of all our property," the residents wrote.
David and Kathleen Young are abutters and also submitted a letter, claiming their neighbor's property is a "nuisance and eyesore" and urged that it be cleaned up.
"We witnessed over several years the buildup of junk," the Youngs said, adding Cook is "increasingly bringing more junk to the site."
Noise from the property "interrupts enjoying our property," they said.
"That sums up where the neighborhood is," zoning board Chairman Barnett Ovrut said.
About a dozen neighbors were in the audience and applauded after the letter was read but only one spoke.
Bill Cooke of Spring Street charged Cook is bringing overflow equipment and vehicles from his towing and salvage business on East Belcher Road to his home property on Spring Street.
Town officials are looking into alleged zoning and licensing irregularities at that business.
"It's not a farm, it's a junkyard," Cooke said of the Spring Street land, adding he hears an excavator "running all the time" and trees are being "stripped" from the property.
The property is in the R40 Residential and Agricultural District.
"This is a residential area. It's just out of control," Cooke said.
After closing the public hearing, board members deliberated.
"It's not something you expect to see" in a residential neighborhood, board member Kim Mellen said of the machinery and equipment. "This is long-term storage."
Mellen said if there were a few things stored there it wouldn't be a problem but the owner presented the board with a four-page list.
"It's a collection of stuff there, pieces of equipment, things that can't be identified," Yeghian said.
"What's appropriate there is what supports your farm activities," Ovrut told Cook. "This would be characterized as a junkyard."
Board members voted unanimously not to reverse the building commissioner's enforcement order.
The Cooks can continue to appeal the decision in court.