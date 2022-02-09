Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday he will be lifting the state’s mask mandate for schools at the end of the month, and the local schools may not be far behind.
The state requirement that all students wear masks will not be extended past Feb. 28, Baker announced Wednesday.
Even before Baker’s announcement, Foxboro schools were already on the cusp of lifting the indoor mask mandate at the high school.
Superintendent Amy Berdos on Tuesday confirmed the high school vaccination rate currently exceeds 79 percent, just shy of the 80-percent threshold previously required by state education officials to obtain a waiver from masking requirements.
“The number of cases that we’ve seen since January have significantly dropped,” she told school committee members at Tuesday night’s board meeting. “So that’s been good news.”
Berdos said school administrators have left few stones unturned in promoting and hosting local clinics in an effort to boost vaccination rates, noting another is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Igo School cafeteria.
Responding to a question from board member Michelle Raymond, Berdos explained that school vaccination rates reflect students and staffers who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, but not necessarily a booster.
“We monitor [those numbers] daily,” she said, adding that 17 Foxboro High School students have had a first dose, but not a second. “I honestly thought we were going to be there today for the high school, but we’re not.”
Berdos added that 57 individuals, including some students who received a first dose, had attended a Jan. 31 vaccination clinic.
“I would anticipate that the high school is going to be there very, very soon,” she said.
Berdos reminded board members that vaccines for younger students were unavailable until recently; as a result, vaccination rates at the middle and elementary schools are significantly lower and unlikely to reach the 80-percent threshold.
She also suggested that many teachers and support staff — as well as some students — will likely continue to mask while in school, and that state guidelines updated on Jan. 10 “strongly recommend” unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask indoors, even after universal face coverings are no longer required.
Earlier Tuesday evening, during the committee’s public input segment, Shelby Kornbluth of Lawton Lane and Joseph Pires of South Grove Street challenged board members to justify continued mandatory indoor masking in local schools.
“Every day more and more information comes out about the ineffectiveness of masks,” Kornbluth said, adding that anxieties associated with mandatory masking has spawned a “mental health pandemic” among youth and adolescents.
“Did you every consider the impact of the fear that you continue to push these kids, who are at zero risk of serious illness or death from COVID?” Kornbluth rhetorically asked.
Pires echoed those comments.
“I haven’t seen any action by this committee on any of these mask mandates,” Pires said. “Nobody is speaking up about it — I mean, you guys should be waving the red flag at every single meeting.”
At this point, Pires added, most children wear masks only while at school and generally are mask-free at other social or youth sports-related activities.
“They do everything with no masks, yet they’ve got to hop on a bus and wear masks,” he said. “It’s all political theater and an illusion of safety.”
In a related matter, school committee members voted unanimously to lift temporary restrictions on overnight travel, which would allow high school students to attend upcoming competitions, two of them outside Massachusetts.
In addition to 22 members of the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble, who hope to attend the 2022 Essentially Ellington competition in New York City, high school principal Diana Myers-Pachla said Foxboro High cheerleaders would like to attend a March competition in Orlando, with members of the school DECA club seeking permission to attend the upcoming state conference in Boston.
The DECA program is open to students interested in marketing, business management, entrepreneurship, finance and hospitality, according to advisor Jon McCabe, who added that all 24 members of the Foxboro High School club have qualified to participate at the state conference.
Sumner Brown, president of the local DECA chapter and a high school senior, characterized the March conference as “a fantastic opportunity to bond with fellow club members.”
Brown told committee members that a strict mask mandate will be observed during the conference, with vaccinations required for all participants.
“I’m excited for you to have this opportunity,” Raymond said. “I think it really is important because it’s a unique competition.”