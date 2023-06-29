The Foxboro Select Board Wednesday night gave Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development, a second title — acting assistant town manager.
The unanimous vote, taken quickly and without discussion in open session, made no reference to duration, Duncan’s anticipated scope of duties or why the appointment was necessary in the first place. The position had been done away with earlier this year when a new town manger, John Coderre of Northboro, was hired to succeed William Keegan, who retired in January. Coderre began his duties in April.
Town Hall employees say Coderre has not been in the building this week. Numerous messages left Wednesday on his home answering machine by The Foxboro Reporter were not returned.
Coderre served 14 years as town administrator in Northboro.
Select board Chairman Mark Elfman on Tuesday confirmed that Coderre was still employed by the town, but declined further comment on the advice of legal counsel and other town officials remained tight-lipped on his whereabouts or status.
Coderre’s appointment by selectmen last January had followed a months-long search and recruitment process that attracted 30 applicants and ultimately yielded four finalists.
In addition to Coderre, these included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield (where he also served as interim town manager) and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
Although Coderre’s appointment went into the official record as unanimous, a straw vote taken beforehand revealed that selected board members had been split in their preferences, with Seth Ferguson and Dennis Keefe favoring Coderre while Elfman and Leah Gibson backed Riccio for the job.
Select board member Stephanie McGowan — who had rated Langill as her top choice and unsuccessfully sought to postpone the vote by 24 hours to allow for further reflection — broke the stalemate by throwing her support behind Coderre.
Coderre’s three-year contract, which expires June 30, 2026, provides for a starting salary of $218,500 with annual increases of 2.5-percent based on satisfactory performance evaluations. Related provisions also call for a monthly car allowance of $550, in addition to a smart phone, tablet and laptop computer.
The pact also includes a severance clause entitling Coderre to three months’ salary and any unused vacation time in the event he was removed prior to June 30, 2026, “except where the removal is for cause related to misconduct in office.”
Duncan was hired as Foxboro’s town planner in October 2015 to replace Sharon Wason, who had died unexpectedly the previous May. Previously, she had served as the part-time planner in Wrentham, a position she had held since 2006.
Wednesday’s vote to name an acting assistant town manager was unexpected in light of a structural realignment earlier this year prompted by Keegan’s pending retirement, coupled with a decision by former Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns to pursue other job opportunities.
Previously, Johns held the dual roles of assistant town manager and human resources director. But upon his departure, town officials opted for a full-time human resources position — now held by Elizabeth Buetow of Norfolk — while leaving the assistant town manager post for future consideration.
Immediately following Duncan’s appointment Wednesday, board members reconvened in closed session “to conduct contract negotiations with non-union personnel — human resources director, acting assistant town manager.”