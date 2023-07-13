Pedestrians disgruntled with the sorry state of local sidewalks are asked to put their best foot forward and help local officials develop an inventory of suggested improvements prioritized according to need, logistical considerations and available funds.
The plea for citizen input comes in the form of an online strategic sidewalk planning survey, which can be found on the home page of the town website: www.foxboroughma.gov.
The survey is intended to elicit feedback that will be used to develop a five-year capital planning outlining both sidewalk maintenance and new construction initiatives.
It follows grass-roots efforts at the annual town meeting last May to jump-start a broad program of sidewalk improvements, in some cases ahead of road work.
One initiative, which failed to pass muster, would have dedicated at least 40 percent of all funds received through the state Chapter 90 program for sidewalk reconstruction. (Although Chapter 90 money is typically used for roadway work, it can be used for sidewalks as well.)
But voters approved a second measure to use $400,000 from the town’s free cash reserves for a scaled-down sidewalk project along Cocasset Street, where a jogger was struck and killed by a vehicle last November.
Although public works Director Christopher Gallagher opposed the request, arguing that both roadway and sidewalk improvements should be undertaken systematically rather than in piecemeal fashion with citizens advocating for site-specific projects, he pledged to launch a survey to help develop a comprehensive sidewalk project inventory.
“We’re really trying to get as much engagement as we can,” Gallagher said at the time.
This year, the town already had planned spending $200,000 to reconstruct 4,000 feet of sidewalk on Mechanic Street, which includes crosswalk improvements that meet state and federal disability codes.
Townspeople are encouraged to participate in the online survey through July 28.
Cabin in the pines
Also prominently featured on the town website is a unique opportunity to lease a small, town-owned log cabin-style dwelling on Mill Street.
The structure is located on the former Camp St. Augustine property, which was acquired by the town and now managed by the recreation department.
Unlike a conventional rental, where prospective tenants submit a rental application either through an agent or directly to a landlord, the town will be accepting sealed bids to lease the Mill Street property — with the lease awarded to the presumptive high bidder.
Information on the lease program also can be found on the home page of the town website: www.foxboroughma.gov, or by calling Procurement Administrator Olivia Alves at 508-543-1211. Deadline for submitting bids is July 21 at 10 a.m.