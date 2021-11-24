Foxboro is one of the few communities in the area which does not have an annual winter parking ban -- unless there's actual snowfall.
While Attleboro and other municipalities in the region annually institute those bans -- snow or no snow -- prompting complaints from residents, especially those who live in downtown areas, Town manager Bill Keegan said Foxboro deals with the weather on a storm-by-storm basis.
“Foxboro invokes a parking ban based on the nature of the storm,” Keegan said. “We do not do it on a seasonal basis.”
The same goes for Seekonk.
“We don’t have a continuous winter parking ban,” Police Chief Dean Isabella said. “Most homes have off-street parking. If we have an impending storm we may issue a ban. We take it on a case-by-case basis.”
The area hasn’t seen a snowflake yet, but other area officials are warning residents the annual winter parking bans have arrived or are on the way, just as snow certainly will be.
The bans are intended to make it easier for snow removal equipment to clear streets and sidewalks overnight in case of a storm that could impede travel.
But some are questioning whether the bans, which are imposed every night — snow or no snow — for four months and in some cases five, are still needed in this era of instant communication by cell phone, computer and robo-calls to landlines throughout a city or town and warmer winters.
Instant alerts can be sent announcing a ban and weather forecasters usually know days in advance if a storm is coming, so there’s plenty of time to impose the temporary bans and make them known.
Plus, the last few winters have seen near record-breaking warmth and not as much snow as usual.
This past winter, the first half was warmer than normal with little snowfall, and the latter half colder and snowier than usual. December had been unusually warm, though there was a snowstorm before Christmas that brought 9 1/2 inches. The season totaled 31 1/4 inches, falling short of the 37 1/4-inch average.
The previous winter was also unseasonably warm and nearly snow free, with no snow in February for just the third time on record — a month that is usually the snowiest. Overall, just 14 1/4 inches was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department that is about one-third the norm.
Finding off-street parking in dense neighborhoods like Attleboro’s East Side is tough and more than inconvenient when it’s imposed for 120 consecutive nights and there might not even be snow.
Kimberly Ames summed it up in a social media post.
“I don’t have off street parking, and spend four months out of the year having to find and park somewhere far from my apartment, or risk a ticket for no good reason,” she wrote. “Nearly all of us have a smartphone and have the ability to know the forecast instantly. It’s a ridiculous ordinance that unfairly targets lower income residents.”
Someone with the moniker “Aach Bee” agreed. “For snow only, makes more sense since people can figure out when snow is in the forecast.”
Kelly McNulty was on board with that.
“I feel we should have the parking ban for snow only,” she said.
Sean Tufariello was blunt as a snow plow.
“Repeal this stupid ban,” he said.
Connor Place said there’s no need for a ban every night.
“I understand why we have it, but it’s the 21st century,” he wrote. “I can go on my phone and tell you what the weather is gonna be two weeks from now.”
The ban should go into effect when snow comes down and these days everyone knows when it’s coming, he said.
“Should be an implied parking ban when there’s anticipated snow, otherwise get a ticket or risk a plow messing up your vehicle.”
But a gentleman named Blair Crane seems to be for the ban, which of course does not guarantee everyone will move their cars.
“When that parked vehicle eventually moves, after the storm has passed and the drivers have departed, the spot where the driver brushed the snow off and the row of snow left around where the plow couldn’t drive is left and frozen,” he wrote. “This creates a driving hazard for motorists and costs taxpayers more money if and when someone has to go back out there to plow or treat it to be removed. We all want lower taxes and safe roads but it seems that’s only the case if it is convenient.”
In Attleboro, nobody seems to want to touch the issue with a 10-foot snow shovel.
It comes up every year then it melts away like the snow in spring.
Emailed requests were made to City Council President Mark Cooper, Vice-President Kate Jackson, who also chairs the council’s Public Works Committee, and DPW Superintendent Mike Tyler.
Town managers in North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield also did not comment by deadline.
However, Mayor Paul Heroux did respond.
He said repealing the ban is something he will leave up to the city council.
And as for his personal opinion, he said he can see both sides of the issue.
“I don’t have a strong opinion in either direction as I see good cases in both directions,” Heroux said in emailed comments.
“I see the merits from DPW which is concerned about being able to plow the roads unimpeded; there is concern that there will still be cars in the roads and even with the best towing efforts, the plows will still have to drive around the cars leaving snow in the road.”
But he concedes the ban creates difficulty for many without parking.
“I also see the point of view of the police which are concerned about the equity of parking,” he said.
So here we are on the edge of winter and the bans are still frozen in place.