Two area communities will be receiving shares of approximately $4.8 million in funding for police equipment and training, courtesy of the state's gambling venues.
The state gaming commission recently approved the awards to Plainville, home of Plainridge Park Casino, and Foxboro as a neighboring community from community mitigation funds.
Plainville will receive $95,000 to purchase a transport van along with an informational data collection signboard and trailer to hold and transport traffic control equipment. Foxboro will get $81,000 for personnel training and equipment.
The fund, established by the gaming law, helps host and surrounding communities and other qualified applicants to offset costs related to casino construction and operation, the gaming commission says.
This year, in all, grants went to a dozen cities and towns and four other law enforcement or educational entities.
Since 2015, the MGC has awarded nearly $28 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund.
“The Community Mitigation Fund program exemplifies the Commonwealth’s commitment to maximize the benefits of the state’s gaming industry, along with the Legislature’s mandate to mitigate any unintended impacts potentially associated with the state’s three casinos,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.
“The MGC is proud to support local communities in their efforts to improve government services and advance needs in road safety, tourism marketing, wellness and recovery services, public safety training and personnel, and job readiness programming," Judd-Stein said. "We congratulate the 2021 grant recipients and look forward to the implementation of the many innovative and tangible initiatives put forward through the MGC’s community mitigation program.”