Jobless rates around the area were down in March as more businesses began hiring with the easing of the state’s pandemic restrictions and more people getting vaccinated.
Unemployment rates were at 6 percent or lower in all 10 of the area communities, according to figures released by the state on Tuesday.
That’s the first time that’s been the case since the state’s restrictions on business began to hit the area hard just a year ago. And it’s a tremendous change from the height of the crisis over the summer, when unemployment in some communities had settled into the high teens.
Attleboro, which registered 6.6 percent unemployment in February, saw that drop to 6 percent in March. Foxboro, which had seen a slight uptick in jobless rates in February to 6.3 percent also had a rate of 6 percent in March. Those were the communities with the highest jobless numbers in the area. A year ago, just before the new state rules kicked in, those numbers were 3.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
Norfolk had the lowest area unemployment figure at 4.8 percent, down from 5.4 percent in February. A year ago last month it was also among the lowest at 2.6 percent.
Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth were tied for most improved numbers as their rates each declined .7 percentage points from February to March.
The figures are actually better than the state’s latest numbers, released late last week. The state added 12,800 jobs last month and its jobless rate dropped to 6.8 percent from a revised 7 percent rate in February.
The leisure and hospitality industry gained 6,000 jobs last month. Area restaurant owners have said they have seen business bounce back after a slow winter and are bringing on staff.
Since December 2020, Massachusetts has gained 70,400 jobs, but federal estimates say the state lost 272,700 jobs from the start of the pandemic restrictions in March 2020 to last month. In fact, the pace of job gains last month slowed down compared to a revised gain of 19,700 jobs in February.