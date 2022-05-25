A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday sent shock waves through the nation and prompted local officials to reassure parents and students that their main goal is to keep their children safe.
Foxboro school Superintendent Amy Berdos sent an email to families late Tuesday reading: “We are heartbroken for our colleagues and their students and families in Texas. The tragic loss of life because of a school shooting is incomprehensible. Helping to ensure that our students are emotionally safe in relation to the horrific news about the shooting is another important responsibility we all share.”
Parents were referred to guidance from the American Psychological Association for useful and practical help: apa.org/topics/violence/school-shooting.aspx and the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP): nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers.
She also pointed them to the resource “Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers” provided by the NASP.
“Please know that the safety of our students, staff and faculty is our number one priority in the Foxborough Public Schools. Counselors, social workers and psychologists are available in our schools to provide support to students, staff and parents/guardians. Do not hesitate to reach out to any member of our school community including our administrative team if we can help support you in any way,” Berdos wrote.
A couple of Foxboro school parents Wednesday reflected on the tragedy.
Erica DuPlessis, mother of Caitlyn, 10 and Cameron, 7, both Burrell Elementary students said it’s horrifying to think about and she had a lot of anxiety but as a parent, there are so many things to worry about.
“I try to focus on the reality that those situations are rare, although media coverage may make it seem so likely to happen. I’m very comfortable with the steps that our schools and public safety officers have taken to prevent these tragedies in our community.”
She said she never would consider not sending her children to school, but it’s tough as a parent to decide how much or how to tell kids about it, knowing they will probably discuss it in school.
Maura Buglione said her heart is heavy today thinking about the tragic school shooting in Texas.
“How can we put more mental health supports in place to prevent children/young adults from becoming murderers? Why do we not have nationwide laws banning assault rifles? The questions are endless, and the sadness is deep for families who will have a broken heart forever,” Buglione said.
She said as a parent of two Foxboro elementary school students, Lila in the fourth grade and Cora, who is a first-grader, she wishes she could believe that her children are entirely safe going to school today, but in this country, we have seen repeated school shootings.
“We need to work together to do anything and everything we can to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future,” Buglione said.