At least some area communities won’t be relying on the postal service to make sure mail-in ballots reach their destination.
Election officials in Foxboro and surrounding towns will place dedicated and marked mail-in ballot drop boxes inside or outside public buildings to allow those who vote absentee or filled out mail-in ballots to deposit them directly.
Foxboro won’t be ordering a separate drop box, but it will be adding capacity to the night deposit box it already has, according to Town Clerk Robert Cutler.
“We are putting an expanded box on the inside of the building,” Cutler said. It will remain inside and be protected from anyone messing around with it.”
He anticipates the additional capacity will be needed. “We already received a number of the postcards back,” referring to the official 2020 Vote By Mail Applications sent out by Secretary of State William Galvin last month .
Leslie Vega in the Attleboro elections office said Monday the city had placed one of the boxes on order at the urging of the secretary of state’s office, the chief voting authority in the state. “It’s a state’s suggestion that all 351 cities and towns do that, if you can,” she said. The reason is not the fear that an overworked U.S. Postal Service won’t be able to handle the load, however. “It’s just to make it more convenient for voters.”
Not every community sees a separate drop box as a necessity. In Mansfield, the town hall has a box for tax payments and other items that’s emptied two or three time a day,
Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. Since the mail-in ballot applications are postage paid, she thinks regular mail will be able to handle the volume.
mates they total between 2,000 and 3,000 for the state primary Sept. 1 and the presidential election in November.
For Norton, a the dedicated box may come in handy, once it arrives. The one the town ordered wound up being mistakenly delivered to Norton, Pa., according to Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst.
The town has already mailed out the absentee ballots for the upcoming state primary for those who applied the beginning of the year. Then it will be time to start mailing out the ballots for those who sent in mail-in ballot cards.