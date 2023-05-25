With fair skies tentatively forecast for the holiday weekend, townspeople are invited to gather in person at the foot of the Common Monday morning to honor local veterans, as well as those who died in service to their country, for the town’s annual Memorial Day observances.
The modest gathering, steeped in both ritual and respect for past sacrifice, launches a busy stretch for local families that includes high school graduation on June 4, the town’s Founders Day celebration the following Saturday and the last day of school on June 16.
Following the departure of veteran’s service officer Ally Rodriguez, who resigned last month to pursue a similar position in Taunton, Human Services Director Marc Craig will serve as master of ceremonies.
According to school Music Director Cami Tedoldi, Monday’s ceremonies will be preceded by a small parade featuring the Foxboro High School Marching Band that begins from the Church of Emmanuel parking lot.
Participants — which typically include color and honor guard units from American Legion Post 93 and VFW Post 2626, Boy and Girl Scout troops and both local and state officials — will proceed up Central Street and circle the traffic rotary before gathering for ceremonies at the customary spot at the foot of the Common.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with ceremonies following at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. William Dudley, pastor of the Union Church of South Foxboro, will be on hand to deliver both the invocation and benediction while Gianna Cuscia, a senior at Foxboro High School, will perform the National Anthem.
In keeping with tradition, Doug Sylvester, vice chairman of the town’s veterans’ services advisory committee, will deliver a ceremonial reading of the governor’s annual Memorial Day proclamation — after which wreaths will be laid the various veterans’ monuments scattered on and around the Common.
Delivering prepared remarks will be Mark Elfman, chairman of the town select board, as well as John Corderre, incoming town manager.
Absent a keynote speaker for the occasion, local residents will read a selection of passages from town historian Jack Authelet about Foxboro’s Spanish-American War veterans.
The so-called “Roll Call of the Dead” — a cherished custom during Foxboro’s Memorial Day observances which identifies by name each local veteran who died since the previous Memorial Day — will be delivered by acting Veterans Services Officer Lauren Burrill.
This solemn roll call will be followed by a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace,” a time-honored rifle salute from the VFW and American Legion honor guard and the ceremonial playing of “Taps.”
Following the ceremony, Memorial Hall will be open for visitors as well.