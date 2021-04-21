A half-dozen area police departments, including Foxboro’s will be collecting unwanted or expired medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, and Rehoboth are also participating in the event.
Residents can bring the medication to the police departments in those communities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which sponsors the program, says the event addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue: people misusing prescription drugs.
Mansfield police are collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. but have a collection bin in the lobby donated by CVS Pharmacy to collect them at any time.
Residents should bring only unwanted or expired medications. Thermometers, liquids, needles and inhalers are prohibited.
Since 2016, the DEA has collected nearly 2,790 tons of medications nationwide in the effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.