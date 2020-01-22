Foxboro is among the 10 Attleboro area police departments and 235 in the state who will receive a share of $2 million in state grants to fund fire safety programs geared toward children and older adults across Massachusetts.
Foxboro will receive a $4,563 Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) grants and $2,552 for seniors, according to the state Fire Marshal's office and Gov. Charlie Baker's office.
"Since 1995, the SAFE program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” Baker said in a statement. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people.”
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 76 percent since the SAFE Program began. The Senior SAFE program is in its sixth year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population – seniors, according to the governor.
The senior grants fund home visits, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters to help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer.
“The SAFE and Senior SAFE programs are successful because we have trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults. The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities," state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
The SAFE Program provides $1.2 million through the state Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The Senior SAFE program provides $600,000 in grant funds from fees paid by tobacco companies to ensure their products meet the fire safety requirements to be sold in Massachusetts. The programs are administered by the state’s Department of Fire Services.