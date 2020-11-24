Police say they seized a stolen .40-caliber handgun and arrested two local residents, including one already facing gun charges, following a car stop Monday.
Sedrick Denis, 32, and Ingrid Nelson, 44, face charges in Wrentham District Court of unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property, police said.
Nelson faces an additional charge of being an accessory after the fact.
Denis, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was wanted on a warrant out of Wrentham District Court for multiple charges of receiving a stolen firearm, according to the police.
They were arrested about 10 a.m. Monday when Officer Adam Byrnes stopped their vehicle on Main Street after recognizing Denis, who the officer knew was wanted on the warrant, police said.
A loaded Glock 23 handgun was found in the vehicle and was determined to be stolen, according to police.
Byrnes was assisted by officers Megan Allen, Kelly Colvin and Sgt. David Foscaldo along with Foxboro and Norfolk detectives.