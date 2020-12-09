The police department has been awarded two grants totaling almost $31,000 for traffic enforcement, Police Chief Michael Grace said Tuesday.
The grants will be used to purchase four digital signs that not only warn drivers about their speed but collect data that better allows police to find out where and when to conduct traffic patrols, according to Lt. John Chamberlin, who applied for the grants.
“We’re trying to get more analytical about our speeding enforcement,” Chamberlin said.
The police department will now have six digital signs that attach to utility poles. They collect data such as the speed of a vehicle, the time of day and the number of vehicles.
The signs allow police to be more efficient at determining where to place resources to find problem areas. Previously, police would respond to complaints and send out a patrol car to find speeders, Chamberlin said.
A portion of the funds will pay for 200 hours of traffic enforcement on problem roadways in the town, according to Grace.
One grant is a federal award of $11,900 that is allocated by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The other is an $18,990 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The grants were part of $7.8 million in funding that the governor’s office allocated last week to provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives across the state.
The NHSTA grant is part of a $3.2 million fund to support traffic enforcement campaigns, safety equipment and other activities to help reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities.