Foxboro police and five other area departments will be collecting unwanted or expired pills and other solid forms of medication on Saturday, April 30.
Medications can be dropped off at the Foxboro police station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day while Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Mansfield will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their police stations.
The nationwide event, called Take Back Day, is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
It allows residents to discard tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication safely and anonymously at no cost. Police cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
Other area police departments have collection bins at their police departments to discard medications.
The DEA says it sponsors the event in order to prevent medications from falling into the wrong hands where they can be abused. The agency says the majority of opioid addictions in the country start with prescription pills obtained from a family member or friend.
According to the DEA, drug overdoses are up almost 30 percent over the last year alone, and claiming more than 286 lives every day.
During the last event in October, over 4,200 law enforcement agencies across the country collected 372 tons of unused medications from 5,000 collection sites, according to the DEA.