The Foxboro Police Department is now accredited with the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
The commission, a private, independent agency that reviews police policies, procedures and facilities, presented the accreditation last month at its meeting in Marlboro.
“This is proud and historic moment in the history of the Foxboro Police Department,” Police Chief Michael Grace said on the department’s Facebook page.
The accreditation process is a voluntary evaluation by the commission of police departments who strive to meet and maintain the top standards of law enforcement.
An assessment team reviews operations, policies, and procedures in various areas including management, technical support activities, emergency response planning, training, facilities, equipment, evidence handling, use of force and vehicle pursuit policies.
By attaining accreditation, the commission says, a police department can reduce losses in liability claims.
Deputy Chief Richard Noonan was assisted by Executive Assistant Lee McCarthy and Sgts. Lucas Drayton and Adam Byrnes in heading up the local process.
Of the 256 law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts that participate in MPAC, 104 are accredited.
The 11-member commission is made up of six members appointed by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, one by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, and one by the Massachusetts Police Association.