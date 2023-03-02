The venerable art of budgetary sausage-making was on full display this week, as members of the town select board wrestled with a request for new police hires that could influence positions being sought by other municipal departments.
The proposal, rolled out two weeks ago as an “optional” upgrade to a 3-percent growth budget for fiscal 2024, would fund a pair of additional hires in both the police and fire departments, as well as single positions in the public works and water and sewer departments.
Police Chief Michael Grace and Fire Chief Michael Kelleher initially had sought to add four slots apiece to their respective rosters — making for 10 altogether — but Town Manager William Keegan cut those requests by half.
Though select board members last month likewise agreed to use Keegan’s recommendation as the basis for budget talks, Grace this week doubled down on his original request — making a case that four new police hires were needed to address chronic scheduling logjams and reduce forced overtime costs.
“I presented four positions — it got cut to two,” Grace reminded board members on Tuesday night. “But as a department head, I have an obligation to the residents and to this board to say, ‘This is what your police department’s doing, and this is what we need’.”
Armed with statistics and buttressed by the department’s command staff, Grace said that local police staffing has grown from 30 to 39 officers over the past two decades.
But he pointed out that call volume, and with it demands on personnel, nearly tripled during that same period — from 9,639 calls in fiscal 2001 to 27,617 calls last year.
“Those are measurable, tangible numbers,” Grace said in recommending a third lieutenant’s position, a traffic control officer and two additional patrol officers. “The call volume is going up, the time spent on these calls is increasing and we’re just not growing fast enough.”
“Alcohol-related incidents are high liability,” he added. “They involve use of force [and] having lieutenants who are liquor-control agents to handle any problems is an absolute must.”
In response to questioning, Grace explained the aforementioned call-volume figures include day-to-day operations at Patriot Place but not Gillette Stadium events, which are documented separately along with state police responses.
And while Grace acknowledged the unique challenges posed by an expanding event schedule at Gillette Stadium, he maintained that hundreds of housing units constructed on Fisher Street, Foxborough Boulevard and, more recently, Wall Street place even greater demands on police staffing.
That said, board member Stephanie McGowan asserted that a greater share of policing costs should be borne by the Kraft Group, rather than asking local taxpayers to foot the bill.
“There’s a much bigger discussion that has to happen with the Kraft organization,” she said.
“It’s not my job to go after and ask a business for money,” Grace replied. “It’s my job to present to the board a budget that’s based on the needs of my agency with factual, analytical information — and that’s what I’m doing.”
Grace further suggested the agency’s current predicament stems largely from the select board’s directive, spanning the last three budget cycles, that spending increases be limited to a set amount — typically 3 percent — and that no new positions be funded.
Keegan agreed, calling the budget process “flawed” and adding that he supported all pending requests for new hires but felt, in the case of police and fire, that a phased-in approach would help avoid budgetary disruptions.
“I will tell you, we can’t continuously say ‘no’,” he said.
Rejecting this explanation, McGowan said Keegan misled board members two weeks ago by indicating six proposed positions would cost taxpayers $300,000 when that figure reflected only six months in the upcoming fiscal year. As a result, the true costs would be more than double that.
“Bill, you told us this was only going to change the budget by $300,000, and never mentioned it was for half a year,” McGowan charged.
This brought a response by Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who pleaded with her colleague to keep her eye on the ball.
“We’ve mentioned it three times and we’re not even through the presentation yet,” Gibson said, a hint of exasperation in her voice. “We get it — but can we move past that and hear the rest?”
While noncommittal on supporting the request for four new officers, Gibson characterized Grace’s presentation as “eye opening,” citing both a growing demand for services and greater accountability prompted, in some cases, by calls for police reform.
“The more we hear how complicated everything is behind the scenes, it’s just a different day and age,” she said. “I think we all have to balance what we spend and what our department heads need.”
Providing the final word, board member Dennis Keefe concluded that town officials may be paying the price for decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, when spending limits were imposed in response to declining revenues.
“Now we find ourselves in a position where you probably need the four [new hires],” Keefe said. “But maybe it’s a bridge year.”