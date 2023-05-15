Anyone going to the sold-out Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium this weekend should arrive early to make sure you can see her shake it off.
“Early, early, early and you will have success,” Police Chief Michael Grace said.
“We like to use the analogy of driving to Logan Airport. If you are concerned about traffic you would go early so you wouldn’t miss your flight,” Grace said.
Swift, a 12-time Grammy award winner, brings her Eras Tour to the Route 1 stadium for three nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each show is expected to draw more than 50,000 people.
The parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. for each show and the gates open at 4:30 p.m.
The shows start at 6:30 p.m. Opening acts are Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE Friday and Saturday, and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams for the Sunday show.
The police chief and stadium officials also warn that the Friday shows coincide with commuter rush, so concert goers should plan accordingly to beat the traffic.
Grace said concert goers need to account for the time- consuming tasks of parking, walking to the stadium and getting to the ticket gate. Arriving early will allow time for tailgating before the show.
“You want to be there at least two hours before the opening shows,” Grace said.
The town already has a traffic control plan approved by the state Department of Transportation for stadium events, according to the police chief.
Fans must use interstates 95 and 495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium, according to police and stadium officials.
Left turns across Route 1 are prohibited to keep traffic flowing. Many local roads around the stadium will be closed and restricted to local residents before and after the shows.
Grace said police have contacted major traffic app providers which direct drivers to side streets to notify them of road closures.
“Route 1 is the fastest way to get into the parking lots and the only way,” Grace said.
The stadium lots are sold out and were included in the price of the ticket. Anyone not holding a ticket will not be allowed into the stadium lots, according to Gillette.
Commuter trains to and from the shows are sold out.
The last time Swift performed at the stadium was in 2018.