Vandals threw rocks at more than a half-dozen cars over the weekend in what police say may have been random crimes.
Lt. John Chamberlin said seven cars were damaged, sustaining either broken windows or scratches and dents. The incidents are believed to have occurred from about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicles were parked on Walnut, South and Beach streets. Cars were also vandalized on Lakeview Road and the Bicknell Street area off Route 106.
“It appears to be random,” Chamberlin said.
Motor vehicles were also vandalized in Mansfield, according to police.
There were no immediate suspects.
Police are trying to identify the culprits and are asking residents to check their home surveillance systems for suspicious activity between the hours of 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police at 508-543-1212.