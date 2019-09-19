Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported early Wednesday morning at the Gaard Motel on Route 1.
The victim, a 34-year-old man who was staying in a room at the motel, called 911 around 2:40 a.m. to report that he had been stabbed in the back, according to police.
The man suffered a serious but not life-threatening stab wound to the back and was treated at Norwood Hospital where he was taken by Foxboro ambulance, according to Detective Lt. Michael Grace.
The detective did not want to disclose too many details citing the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but police are still investigating, Grace said.
“There is no threat to the public at this time,” he said.