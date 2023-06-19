Foxboro Police Lt. Kevin Fitzgerald is now the police chief in Bellingham, only the seventh one in the town’s history.
Fitzgerald was appointed by the Bellingham Select Board earlier this month after an extensive assessment and interview process, according to the Bellingham police department.
Fitzgerald began his law enforcement career in 1998 as both a dispatcher and reserve officer before attending the police academy in 2002.
He worked for as a campus police sergeant at Lasell College in Newton, now known as Lasell University, prior to being hired by the Natick Police Department.
During his 11 years in Natick, Fitzgerald worked several assignments, including traffic division motorcycle officer, accident reconstructionist and department liaison to the Natick Mall.
He joined the Foxboro police department in 2015 where he was briefly assigned as a patrol officer before becoming a detective in 2016 and then patrol sergeant in 2017.
Fitzgerald was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 and served as the administrative division commander. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Curry College and a master’s degree in public administration from Anna Maria College.