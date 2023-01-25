Police are warning residents of an increase in break-ins into motor vehicles parked at gyms and large shopping plazas.
In the incidents, police say, the doors of the vehicles entered were left unlocked and valuables in the vehicles were visible.
Last week, police released a photo on social media of a suspect in connection with a break-in at a gym in an effort to learn an identity.
The suspect’s face in the photo is obscured by the hood of the jacket worn by the individual.
The suspect appeared to be driving a large dark SUV, which police say was possibly a Toyota 4Runner.