Police officers are expected to help others, but maintaining their own well-being can sometimes be a bit tougher.
“The culture within law enforcement certainly fed into that. We are the ones that are called to help others. The thought was that we don’t need anyone to help us,” said Foxboro police Sgt. Valesay Collins. “What makes things difficult is once you’ve handled the call for assistance your right back in the mix. There’s very little time during a shift to process a traumatic call. Those calls can stay with you.”
The Foxboro Police Department, like others across the country, is making an effort to ensure its officers have access to confidential resources to provide mental health help if and when the need arises.
“More officers understand that by taking care of our mental health, we can obtain a positive work/life balance,” Collins said.
The Foxboro Police Department is part of the Metro Crisis Incident Stress Management Peer Support Team, which provides resources for police officers.
“Officers can have a chance to sit with a peer to talk about how they feel. We’ve found that the peer-to-peer model has very positive outcomes,” Collins said.
Chronic stress from dealing with emergency after emergency, long hours and rotating shifts can all take a toll.
“We have a front-row seat to life and a lot of times what we see is negative. It’s hard to explain that to someone who hasn’t experienced it. That’s why peer support can be so important. The person you’re talking to gets it,” Collins said.
Other steps have also been made as well. For instance, during roll calls, officers spend more time debriefing and talking, and interacting. The majority of the officers are trained in crisis intervention and the Massachusetts Police Training Council has increased training on officer mental health for officers yearly in-service.
In addition, the department has been encouraging more fitness for overall mental and physical health, which has included step challenges and healthy options for fitness with family members as well.
Collins said first responders and law enforcement, in general, are at risk of developing negative psychological outcomes because of their chosen careers.
She said research into Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder rates in police officers can range anywhere from 7% to 20%. Among the conditions police officers are at a higher risk of developing include depression, sleep disorders, and intense anxiety. One study found 25% of law enforcement participants reported having suicidal thoughts compared to 13.5% of the civilian participants.
“There are many different studies, however, the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection is working to collect data to better understand and prevent suicides among current and former law enforcement officers, corrections, dispatchers, judges, and prosecutors with current numbers not released yet,” Collins said.
She said the job of a police officer did not stop during the global pandemic. Rather, it became more hectic since officers not only performed their traditional functions but were also asked to address various government regulations regarding masks, social distancing, and gatherings.
“ I feel that the stress of working during COVID was discussed among officers. The concern of contracting COVID due to our constant exposure to the public was a common conversation,” she said.
“I think there have been more discussions about mental health overall in society since the pandemic and there has been more education and effort to destigmatize mental health not only for the individual but for families with a loved one who may be struggling,” Collins said.
She said if anything has shifted, police departments across the county are starting to make officers’ mental health a priority and working to remove any negative stigmas.
Collins said most important thing is for officers — just like anyone else — to seek out help if they need it.
“If you feel down or just stressed, talking to someone, a friend, family member or partner is great to discuss mentally where you are. We want people to know they aren’t alone and we have resources on our website to reach out for help,” she said.