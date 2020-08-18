Police say a man suspected of driving a stolen telephone company truck was apprehended Tuesday outside the Burrell Elementary School where he allegedly stole a hard hat to avoid arrest by trying to blend in with construction workers at the school.
Frederick Hernandez-Jones, 34, of the Dorchester section of Boston, faces five charges in Wrentham District Court, including use of a motor vehicle without authority and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to police.
His arrest came after dispatchers received a call about 9 a.m. Tuesday from an Oak Street business about a man driving a telephone company truck was on his property and acting suspiciously.
The suspect, the business owner said, also allegedly entered his vehicle and stole a checkbook, according to police.
While investigating the complaint, police learned a short time later the telephone company truck was stolen earlier in Tuesday morning from a deli in Randolph while the worker was inside the deli, according to police.
Police found the stolen truck at the Burrell Elementary School where several construction workers on site told police the driver was acting suspiciously, asking people for a ride, police said.
While officers were on scene, other construction workers pointed out the suspect and told police the man stole a hard hat and cigarettes and was trying to open doors of vehicles in the parking lot.
When officers encountered the man, he was wearing the hard hat and a yellow safety vest in an effort to avoid arrest by blending in with other construction workers at the school, according to police.
After a brief investigation, officers arrested Hernandez-Jones and say he was also identified as the same man who was seen on Oak Street.
In addition to the other offenses, Hernandez-Jones faces charges of breaking and entering, driving with a revoked license and larceny, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation by Foxboro and Randolph police.