Police are looking for two suspects who distracted a woman at Stop & Shop last weekend in order to steal her wallet from her shopping cart.
Police say a man distracted the victim in the Route 140 store while the female suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her cart last Saturday.
The suspects then used the stolen credit cards inside the wallet to make purchases online and in person at the Walmart in North Attleboro, according to police.
The female suspect is described as having a large build and a medium height. She wore a dark colored hat, an olive green jacket and white pants with a black design on them.
The man was described as having a small build and medium height. He wore a dark colored hat and a white and black jacket with dark pants. Both wore surgical masks common during the pandemic.
Anyone who recognize the individuals is urged to call Foxboro police at 508-543-1212.