Foxboro police will be collecting unwanted or expired pills and other solid forms of medication on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The collection will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the station.
Residents will be able to discard tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication safely and anonymously at no cost.
The police are collecting medications in conjunction with the town's health department. Residents will also be able to drop off sharps but only in sealed containers.
The nationwide bi-annual event, called Take Back Day, is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for more than a decade.
During the last event in April, more than 5,100 law enforcement agencies across the country collected 360 tons of unused medications, according to the DEA.
The DEA sponsors the event to allow residents to safely discard medications and says it is a way to prevent medications from falling into the wrong hands.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, according to the DEA, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
Other area police departments have collection bins at their police departments to discard medications.
For more information or to find a police department taking part in the event, go to dea.gov/takebackday