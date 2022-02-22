Police will seek charges against an amateur hockey player who punched a referee in the face after the ref ejected him from a game last weekend.
Chief Michael Grace said Tuesday police will either seek a summons or a show-causing hearing in Wrentham District Court against the 20-year-old South Shore Kings player.
Police confirmed a report on the Yahoo Sports website and other media outlets identifying the player as Brian Halloran.
The player was banned from the United States Premier Hockey League for life as a result of the incident Sunday at the Foxboro Sports Center, the home of the Kings.
The incident occurred during the first period of the game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights of Pennsylvania and a video of it went viral on social media.
It shows the player shoving the ref after a collision near the boards during play. After the ref tosses the player out of the game, the player throws a right punch, knocking the ref to the ice.
An audible gasp can be heard from spectators.
The ref gets back up on his skates while two other referees escort the player off the ice.
The player reportedly left the rink by the time police arrived at the arena.
If a summons is issued by the court, the player will appear for arraignment at a later date. If police seek charges at a show-cause hearing, a clerk magistrate will determine whether any charges are issued.
In his announcement banning the player for life, league Commissioner Bob Turow said the league has a “zero tolerance” for any player striking an official."
Players in the league vary in age from 17 to 20 and many aspire to play at the college level and even in the National Hockey League.