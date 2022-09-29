A multi-year state grant will help strengthen local efforts to address what victims’ advocates view as a rising tide of domestic violence and sexual assault, Police Chief Michael Grace said this week.
The grant award, totaling $240,000 over two years, is being provided to safety-focused agencies by the state Department of Public Health through the COVID-19 Sexual and Domestic Violence Trust Fund.
Foxboro was one of just four Massachusetts police agencies to receive a funding this year, Grace said during a Tuesday night briefing for selectmen.
“Our approach on sexual assault and domestic violence is a victim-based approach,” he added. “That’s how we look at every single one of these situations.”
The state grant program is one of several established following the COVID-19 pandemic, when isolation from recurring quarantines fueled increased alcohol consumption, drug abuse and economic stress — all risk factors contributing to domestic violence.
Earlier this year, the Norfolk County district attorney had received a $230,400 grant to hire specialized domestic and sexual assault prosecutors through a separate $3 million funding pool awarded to 37 community-based organizations, police departments and state agencies.
Foxboro police will utilize its funds to boost existing efforts to support victims of family and domestic violence — which can include juvenile and homeless issues, as well as elder services, Grace said.
These include providing hotel rooms, cell phones or other necessities, when appropriate; expanding training for local officers; developing and implementing new programs, either internally or jointly with outside agencies; and offsetting payroll costs related to family violence cases.
“We are obligated by statute to keep victims safe,” Grace explained. “We can’t be closed. We can’t say we’re unavailable. If that means we post a police officer at someone’s house, that’s what we do.”
Frequently termed a “shadow pandemic,” the ripple effects from domestic and intimate partner violence can linger for years beneath a veneer of normalcy, even in a close-knit town like Foxboro, according to officer Megan Allen.
“I see the effect of the trauma that family violence causes at all levels,” Allen said. “There is so much overlap between domestic violence and substance abuse [as well as other] mental health issues.”
Allen — along with fellow patrol officers Paul Politsopoulos and Patrick McCarthy, and supervised by Sgt. Valesay Collins — comprise the department’s crisis response team, which was established in early 2021.
All four have been trained and certified to provide specialized services in domestic violence scenarios — duties they undertake in addition to their standard patrol assignments.
Before joining the department, Allen worked as an advocate helping domestic and sexual violence victims navigate the court system to obtain protection orders. She said that domestic violence remains “one of the most pervasive” social and criminal issues facing all levels of law enforcement, adding: “It’s one of the primary calls that we deal with here in town.”
Both Allen and Collins explained that immediately after an incident, traumatized victims often struggle to process information about available resources or options — much less make potentially life-changing decisions. As a result, follow-up conversations are vitally important.
“This team has been instrumental in making sure that after an incident occurs, we can dig a little deeper into what people really need,” Collins said. “I feel like we’re really empowering victims to make decisions that are right for themselves and their families.”
Beyond conducting a risk assessment and connecting survivors with needed services, Allen said that officers engaged in follow-up conversations typically review safety planning and victims-rights options.
“It’s our job to make sure we are interacting with them in a way that’s not judgmental, but supportive and empowering,” she said.
Responding to a question from Selectman Dennis Keefe about service interruptions with the closing of Norwood Hospital, Allen said nurses with SANE (sexual assault nurse examination) training are on-call at both Milford Regional and Sturdy Memorial hospitals. In addition, she said, area non-profit agencies also have advocates who can respond to sexual assault incidents.
“People are entitled to these things and there are measures in place,” Allen said, adding that both she and Collins are certified sexual assault investigators.
In concluding his presentation, Grace reminded selectman that domestic violence and sexual assault cases are exempt from disclosure under public records laws — meaning that townspeople often misjudge the severity of the problem.
“In a community [like ours], you don’t really know unless you know,” he said.