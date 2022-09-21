A simmering dispute over unauthorized work along the lakefront behind 20 Ridge Road boiled over this week, with property owner Kenneth Nicholls repeatedly fending off demands by local conservation officials to inspect the site.
On the heels of a fractious meeting before the town conservation commission, Nicholls on Monday evening said he would consider allowing the board access to his property for a site visit, but insisted on consulting an attorney first.
Acting on what conservation manager Jane Pierce had termed an “anonymous tip,” board members last month voted a stop-work order involving activities which they said related to digging out silted areas near the Neponset Reservoir shoreline and removing soil with a wheelbarrow.
Discussing the matter prior to voting, board members said that Nicholls had ignored repeated efforts at contacting him by certified mail and in person over the past year, including an August visit made under police escort.
“We’ve tried to visit your house on numerous occasions,” commission Chairman Robert Boette said. “You haven’t responded, and that’s what brought us to this point.”
Because board members have been denied access to the property, Boette admitted that he didn’t know exactly what transpired, but said that a site inspection would clarify the situation.
“We’ll see about a site visit after we see how this meeting goes,” Nicholls responded.
Nicholls conceded that he worked along the shoreline without permission — removing stones, clearing trees that had been felled during a storm while removing an aging dock and other assorted refuse.
But he suggested that he only intended to create sufficient depth to keep the lakebed behind his home from drying out whenever water levels recede, as they had during drought conditions experienced this past summer.
When that occurs, he added, cadmium and other contaminants encased in sediments can become airborne and blow towards his home.
“It gets dry enough that it causes everything to become airborne,” Nicholls said. “It comes right up into my property. I have to shut my windows because I can’t be exposed to that. This year it’s been terrible.”
He also pointed a finger back at board members — criticizing local, state and federal officials for failing to prevent, and later to resolve, contamination issues in the reservoir — which he suggested continue to be a public health threat.
“Where was the town in the ‘70s and the ‘80s when they were dumping that stuff in there?” he asked rhetorically. “Who’s protecting the people who live there?”
Along those lines, Nicholls also charged commission members with “selective enforcement” by allowing docks, retaining walls and other improvements at waterfront properties.
“This is not about what we’ve done, it’s about what you’ve done,” said board member Richard Golemme, who serves as the commission’s liaison to the Neponset Reservoir Committee. “You’re distracting from the main issue.”
Nicholls admitted that he has intermittently clashed with town conservation over the years, and specifically mentioned a prior run-in with former conservation agent David Risch, who died in 2012.
“We’ve had a very checkered past,” he said, adding that he had made some “mistakes” when first moving to the property.
Since then, Nicholls claimed that he has been careful to keep his rear lawn away from the waterline to prevent fertilizer and other runoff from entering the reservoir.
As conversation become more contentious, however, board members voiced frustration with Nicholls’ efforts to shift responsibility in the current standoff.
“A lot of this could have been resolved a year ago,” Boette said. “We knocked on your door and you refused to answer. Why didn’t you come and talk to us?”
“You have no right to come to my front door, nor do you have the right to bring a police officer” unless serving an administrative warrant, Nicholls responded, before later adding: “And by the way, the police don’t have the right to come to my house either. The police are very limited.”
Local businessman AJ Dooley, who also lives on Ridge Road, testified that he had removed the aging dock for Nicholls.
“He admitted he probably could have handled this differently,” Dooley said. “You guys could have handled it differently as well.”
But vice chairman James Marsh pointed out that Nicholls could end the standoff by simply allowing commissioners to inspect the property.
“We can work with you, but let us come on the property first and see what is going on,” said Marsh, an environmental and land use attorney.
“Your chances, I can tell you right now, are probably not very good,” Nicholls responded, while pledging a formal reply by the Sept. 26 deadline. “We might as well just get into court over this.”
Earlier, Nicholls had warned that his neighbors were willing to join him in a class action suit, predicting it would be “a long, expensive journey” for the town.
“Hey, I go to court all the time — it’s fun,” Marsh shot back.