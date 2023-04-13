A $9,875 from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, the twn’s property and casualty insurance provider, is funding safety and risk management activities and equipment at the Morse Street pump station.
“The MIIA grant allowed us to install a new control panel at the Morse Street Pump Station to help us modernize our sewer monitoring system and enable integration with our existing data collection and control structure,” said Town Manager Bill Keegan. “This upgrade will help us to improve pump station function and mitigate potential overflows, minimizing our risk of loss and liabilities.”
The Morse Street Pump Station has previously experienced power and control issues, which could lead to sewer system overflows and negative impact on nearby streams and wetlands. The new control panel will help the town avoid these potential damages, and is part of an overall effort to modernize systems and move toward more automated infrastructure monitoring.
For the 2022 fiscal year, MIIA awarded $1 million to fund over 180 grant requests from members for public safety activities and equipment. Municipalities were able to conduct cyber risk audits, conduct safety trainings, purchase infrared cameras and security equipment for schools and thermography cameras for public works departments.