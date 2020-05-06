Foxboro Regional Charter School scored well in a report released last week by U.S. News & World Report.
The national news magazine ranked the charter school 39th out of 378 high schools in Massachusetts and 1,053th out of nearly 18,000 nationwide.
Foxboro High School ranked 104th amongst schools in the state and 2,613rd in the country.
As for other area schools, King Philip clocked in at 75th in the state and 1,735th in the country. Mansfield High came in at 81st in the Bay State and 1,937th in the U.S., and Norton High checked in at 82th in the state and 1,945th in the nation.
North Attleboro High was ranked 100th in the state and 2,497th nationwide.
Other Attleboro area high schools and their rankings in the state and country, respectively, were: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional, 153, 4,144; Seekonk High, 127, 3,276; and Attleboro High, 217, 6,411.
The “Best High Schools Report” is conducted every year by the publication.
It ranks schools on six factors: college readiness, college curriculum, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
It also provides information about the schools on enrollment, student body demographics, free and reduced-price lunch, location, school type and state assessment results.
Foxboro Regional Charter, which was founded in 1998, is a college prep school that educates about 1,500 students in grades K-12.
King Philip High, which pulls students from Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham, where it is located, is recognized for its excellence in preparing students for life after graduation, whether they’re entering college or the workforce.
“This ranking demonstrates the talents of our teachers and staff and their dedication to giving our students the best education possible,” KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said Wednesday in a prepared release. “Without them, we wouldn’t have received such a high ranking and we wouldn’t be able to prepare our students as well for their futures as we do.”
At King Philip High, students can choose from over 100 courses at different levels, including 20 Advanced Placement courses. On average, 80.5 percent of KP students complete advanced coursework during their time in the school.
In 2019, King Philip had a 96.8 percent graduation rate, and 87 percent of those graduates enrolled in colleges or universities.
The high school’s ranking comes about despite King Philip’s per-pupil spending being lower than other high-performing school districts in the area, school officials point out.
Mansfield High School is also recognized for its excellence in preparing students for life after graduation.
“We’re extremely honored to be recognized among the top high schools in the state and the nation,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “These ratings are a testament to the hard work of our teachers and staff and their dedication to providing the best education possible for our students.”
At Mansfield High School, students can choose from 219 courses in 11 disciplines, including 16 Advanced Placement courses.
The Best High Schools rankings are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm.
To see the report on area schools and rankings go to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/massachusetts .