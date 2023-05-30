With a characteristically personal anecdote from his early days as a freshly ordained pastor, the Rev. William Dudley channeled the essence of Monday’s Memorial Day services, while providing a moving example of why Foxboro will never forget.
Dudley, pastor of the Union Church of South Foxboro, prefaced his ceremonial invocation by recalling a series of conversations with the late Cliff Curry, who grew up on a South Street farm now occupied by the Taylor Elementary School.
Curry, a decorated World War II veteran, joined the U.S. Army following Pearl Harbor and saw action in North Africa, Sicily and Italy before storming the beaches of Normandy in June 1944 -- after which he served under fire for 80 straight days.
During one ghastly combat encounter, Curry related the shock of losing several comrades in close proximity to enemy artillery fire while he escaped unscathed.
“He told me, ‘I was one of the lucky ones -- most of the guys in my unit never made it home’,” Dudley, a lifelong resident himself, recalled the Silver Star recipient saying.
“Cliff had one thing wrong,” Dudley continued. “He wasn’t the lucky one. We’re the lucky ones. If these stories are not our personal experience, we’re blessed by the freedom purchased by those who paid the price
Dudley’s remarks set the tone for Foxboro’s traditional Memorial Day observances, celebrated by several hundred townspeople gathered at the foot of the Common -- a postcard-perfect New England setting under bright sunny skies tempered by a stiff breeze.
Dudley, in turn, was followed at the podium by Mark Elfman, chairman of the town select board, and new Town Manager John Coderre.
Thanking those who turned out for Monday’s ceremonies, Elfman described Memorial Day as a “sacred moment” for remembering those who answered the call of duty.
“They left behind their families, dreams and aspirations to defend our nation’s ideals and preserve the liberties we hold dear,” he said, while calling on listeners to remember those currently serving in uniform.
“Their dedication and courage inspire us all, and we owe them our unwavering support,” Elfman said.
Surveying the assembled crowd, Coderre commended adult leaders of scouting units and parents with children in attendance for modeling the qualities of duty, honor and self-sacrifice which make Memorial Day so important.
“How critical it is that generations who haven’t experienced war personally understand what it means and to take at least one day of the year to honor those fallen heroes,” he said.
On a personal note, Coderre sported a lapel pin in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Brian K. Arsenault, a Bronze Star recipient killed on Sept. 4, 2014 at age 28 while serving with the 82nd Airborne Div. in Ghazni, Afghanistan.
“Brian was from my hometown,” the Northboro resident recalled. “And just like every other member of the armed forces who died in action, each and every one of them had a hometown. They were the very fabric of our country and their loss ripples through our communities in a powerful way that is still felt.”
Marc Craig, the town’s director of human services, was master of ceremonies for the occasion, stepping up after the departure last month of Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s former veterans’ services officer.
Craig welcomed those assembled following a brief parade that featured color and honor guard units from the combined Legion and VFW posts, elected officials, firefighters and police officers in dress uniform, local scout troops and the Foxboro High School Marching Band.
Doug Sylvester, vice chairman of the town’s Veterans Services Advisory Committee, delivered a ceremonial reading of the governor’s proclamation while David Coffey, a fellow advisory committee member, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Foxboro High School senior Gianna Cushia performed the National Anthem, backed by the FHS Marching Band.
Elyse Rancifer, likewise a senior at the high school, read eight short biographies of Spanish-American war veterans from Foxboro prepared by Town Historian Jack Authelet.
Four of the eight servicemen -- Charles Everdean, Fred Fletcher, George Hearn and Thomas Kelly -- had been serving aboard U.S. Navy or Coast Guard vessels when the war broke out in 1898, and were subsequently reassigned to wartime duties.
The other four -- Joseph Kirby, Charles Krebs, Dr. Frank Lillyman and Roy Wells -- enlisted after hostilities commenced and the government issued a call for 250,000 volunteers.
On the heels of Rancifer’s remarks, acting Veterans Services Officer Lauren Burrill read the names of 22 veterans who had died since last Memorial Day. That list included:
Ronald Meisner, Marine Corps; Arthur Snow, Army; Alan Lee, Army; Mary Cummings, Army; James Perry, Navy; William Bureau, Army; Kevin Deedy, Navy and Richard Towle Sr., Army.
Also: John Germaine Jr., Marine Corps; John Van Dell, Navy; Michael Shaw, Marine Corps; John Bernazzani Jr., Air Force; Steven Henault, Navy, Eugene Davison Jr., Air Force and Robert Nicholson Sr., Navy.
Also: William Rehill, Air Force; Stanley Ushinski, Marine Corps; Donald Silva, Army; Edward O’Malley, Marine Corps, Bradley Pitts, Army; Albert Sozio, Marine Corps and George Janson, Army.
Ceremonial wreaths were then laid at the various veterans’ monuments by members of the town historical commission, including Mark Ferencik, outside Memorial Hall; Emelie Bonin, at the World War I memorial; Thomas Sabin, at the World War II memorial; Paul Godin, at the Korea/ Vietnam/Cold War/Grenada/Panama/Persian Gulf memorial; and by Taylor Ford at the Global War on Terror memorial.
Members of the VFW rifle squad then fire three ceremonial volleys in a traditional salute to the dead, followed by the mournful strains of “Taps” played by high school musicians Marissa Soble and Lucas Lane.
A luncheon following the services was provided at VFW Post 2626 on Cocasset Street.